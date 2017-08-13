She was born March 31, 1951 in Glendale, W.Va., to Paul David, Sr. and Helen Louise (Beeman) Maxwell.

Debbie graduated from John Marshall High School in Glendale, W.Va. in 1969. She was a loving mother, who always put her family first. She loved caring for others, and also provided care for seniors who needed help in their homes. She was a bus and cafeteria aide for the schools. Debbie enjoyed gardening, especially flowers and loved her pets. Her dog, Princess and cat, Babycakes were well-loved, if not spoiled by Debbie.

On Sept. 9, 1972 she married Joseph C. O'Brien and he survives in Bellevue. Also surviving are their sons: Joey C. O'Brien II of Norwalk; Jason E. O'Brien of Norwalk; and Justin M. O'Brien of Bellevue; her mother, Helen Maxwell of Proctorville, Ohio (formerly of McMechem, W.Va.); her brothers: Paul David Maxwell, Jr. (Kathy) of Proctorville, Ohio; David Paul Maxwell (Theresa) of Buckhannon, West Virginia; and many loving cousins and friends.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Patricia Sue Maxwell.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue. Her funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 13 at the funeral home with the Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens in Gallipolis, Ohio.

