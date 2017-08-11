Robert Michael Miller

Born in Bellevue on February 10, 1963, Rob is survived by his parents Nancy Miller of Clyde and Gerald Miller of Bellevue. With his brothers Dave (married to Dina), Ed (Married to Tammy), and Steve (married to Cindy), Rob graduated from Bellevue High School.

In 1989, Rob married the love of his life, Sue Ann (nee Ruggles). Rob was a devoted father to his daughters Laura and Emily, and welcomed a son-in-law, Ben Renwand, when Ben and Emily married in 2016.

Rob worked at Kalb Farms and farmed with his father and brothers. He was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Monroeville, the Bellevue FFA, at one time serving as the FFA Alumni Treasurer. He and Sue were active members of the "Farming for the fun of It Council".

Rob is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He is also remembered by his sisters-in-law Ruth Garwood and Sharon Ruggles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Della Leber, his paternal grandparents, Donald and Agnes Miller, and his mother-in-law, Verna Ruggles.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 2-6:00 pm at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia Street, Bellevue, Ohio. His Funeral will be on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:30 am at Monroeville United Church of Christ, with Rev. Wayne Chasney officiating. Burial will be at Bellevue City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Church of Christ-Monroeville or the Cancer Services in Sandusky are requested in Rob's memory. All are asked to pray and work to end cancer forever.

