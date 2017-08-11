M. Justine Knoll

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Raymond "Shorty" C. Knoll, whom she married on October 11, 1980; step-children, Carolyn (Bob) Smith, Gary (Deb) Knoll of Willard, and Susan (Joe) Stang of Norwalk; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her sister, Doris Grayem; 2 nieces; and a nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Mathew Knoll; and a brother-in-law, Richard Grayem.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, August 14, 2017 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Dan Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at Centerton Cemetery in Centerton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Women's Federation Circle, The Church of the Masters in Steuben, Ohio, or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR08122017