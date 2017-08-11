logo

M. Justine Knoll

WILLARD — M. Justine Knoll, 80, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Ohio Health Mansfield after a brief illness. She was born on May 10, 1937 in Bloomville, Ohio to the late Al and Pearl (Fisher) Davis. She graduated from Attica High School and had worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Kofol in Attica, Ohio and then as an office employee of Pioneer Balloon Company in Willard. Justine was a member of the Church of the Masters in Steuben, Ohio, as well as the Women's Federation Circle, which is part of Church of the Masters. She loved to sing, play the piano and organ, and going to flea markets with her husband, Ray. Her passion was her beloved cats, Callie and Ginger, which were ones of many.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Raymond "Shorty" C. Knoll, whom she married on October 11, 1980; step-children, Carolyn (Bob) Smith, Gary (Deb) Knoll of Willard, and Susan (Joe) Stang of Norwalk; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her sister, Doris Grayem; 2 nieces; and a nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Mathew Knoll; and a brother-in-law, Richard Grayem.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, August 14, 2017 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Dan Caudill officiating. Burial will follow at Centerton Cemetery in Centerton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Women's Federation Circle, The Church of the Masters in Steuben, Ohio, or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

