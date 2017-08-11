Howard J. Cramer

Howard was born on September 18, 1938 in Clarksfield, Ohio, son of the late Adrian and Veda (nee Rounds) Cramer. He graduated from New London High School in 1956, and later was a barber in Birmingham, Ohio for 40 years.

Howard was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wakeman for over 50 years.

He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed going to flea markets.

Survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Charlotte (nee Rossman); children, Karen (Dale) Stewart, Kevin (Laura) Cramer and Alan (Angela) Cramer all of New London; grandchildren, Adrianne (Jesse) Stewart, Andrew (Joanne) Stewart, Casey Cramer, Kyle (Emma) Cramer, Heather (Heath) Schneiter, Michael Cramer and Tommy (Deedra) Cramer; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.

A private memorial service was held at Eastman Funeral Home in New London with Pastor Timothy McCollum officiating. If desired, memorial contributions in Howard’s honor can be directed to the New London Salvation Army, 12 Akron Street, New London, Ohio 44851. Condolences or fond memories may be expressed on-line to his family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

