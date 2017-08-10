Peggy Ann Boyd

She was born October 16, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Charles Wesley Phillips and Leona (Whitson) Phillips. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, cross word puzzles, cards and embroidering.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Butler of Collins, Connie (Scott) Britt of Norwalk and Teresa Butler of Norwalk; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; siblings, Sue (Gary) Smith of Milan and Nick (Donna) Phillips of Norwalk; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dawson Boyd in 2004, and her children’s father, George Butler Jr in 2008; son, Gary Lynn Butler in 2012; and her sister, Kate Scott.

Friends may call on Monday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Pastor Joe Woodyard will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com

