Karen M. Midkiff

She was born April 17, 1946 in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late William and Thelma (Luman) Barrett, and came to this area in 1965 from Tiffin, Ohio. Karen was a 1965 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Norwalk, Ohio, and was a former employee of Big Lots in Norwalk, Ohio. Karen was also a member of A.A. for 32 years. She enjoyed puzzle books, was a huge Elvin Presley fan, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her children, Ernest F. “Rick” (Melissa) Midkiff of Batesville, Indiana, Robert A. (Andy) (Deanna) Midkiff of Norwalk, Ohio, Barbara J. Cory of Norwalk, Ohio, and Theresa P. (Matt) Stapleton of Knoxville, Tennessee, and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Midkiff, Jr. in 2008, and by her son in law, Thomas Cory in 2012.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 415, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

