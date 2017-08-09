Domenic Maiani

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Veronica (nee Corso); his children, Anna (Tim) Weisend, Domenic (Shirley), Tina, and Phil (Suzanne); his grandchildren, Michael (Holli), Sam, Lindsey (Jacob), Sabrina, Isabelle, Vicky, Maria, and Gia; his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Tristan.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday August 13, 2017 at Heilman Hall, 107 White Ave., New London, OH, 44851 from 10 am til noon. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

