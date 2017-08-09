logo

Domenic Maiani

FITCHVILLE — Domenic Maiani, 76, of Fitchville (formerly of Lyndhurst) OH, passed away on August 7, 2017 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Veronica (nee Corso); his children, Anna (Tim) Weisend, Domenic (Shirley), Tina, and Phil (Suzanne); his grandchildren, Michael (Holli), Sam, Lindsey (Jacob), Sabrina, Isabelle, Vicky, Maria, and Gia; his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Tristan.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday August 13, 2017 at Heilman Hall, 107 White Ave., New London, OH, 44851 from 10 am til noon. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

