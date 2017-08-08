Sister Francis Marie Schaffer

She was a member of the Servants of the Holy Hearts of Mary since 1944. She was a graduate of Monroeville High School, St. Mary’s School of Nursing and College of St. Francis. She also received her C.P.E. certificate from St. Louis University. Sister Francis worked at St. Mary’s Hospital from 1944-1950 and then from 1961 until her retirement in 2007, where she had been the director of nursing and pastoral care chaplain, among other positions. She also had worked at Mercy Hospital in Champaign from 1950-1961.

Surviving are three brother: twin brother Leonard Schaffer, Alex Shaffer and John Schaffer, all of Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents Leonard and Frances (Hohler) Schaffer, brothers, Rev. Arnold Schaffer, Peter, (Pauline) Fred, (Dorthy) Joe, (Maryanne) and Bernard, (Mary) and three sisters, Ophelia (Paul Storme), Sister Mary Lenarda Schaffer, SND, Margaret (Chester Wasiniak).

A mass of Christian burial was held on July 30 St. Mary’s Hospital Chapel with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

There will be a memorial mass at St. Alphonsus Parish at 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Rev. Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate her life with their favorite potluck dish.

