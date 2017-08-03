James R. Schnell Sr.

He was born March 31, 1940 in Sandusky to the late Irvin and Linda (Kienzle) Schnell. He worked at Janesville Products in Norwalk for 40 years, and lived in Milan all of his life. He was a member of the Edison Memorial United Methodist Church. He loved coaching baseball, riding his bicycle and walking. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

He is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Santillana) Schnell of Milan to whom he married September 26, 1970; children, Sheri (Paul) Repko of Norwalk, Steve (Susan) Schnell of Orange Park, FL, Lisa (Mike) Mariani of Sandusky, James R. Schnell Jr. of Milan and Tracey (Jerry Tetje) Moyer of Milan; son-in-law, Steve Stinchcomb of Powell, OH; grandchildren, Ryan, Isaac, Blake, Chris, Jarod, Gina, Lucas, Nick, Jacob, Olivia, Mason and Carson;

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stephanie Stinchcomb; and a brother, Lee Schnell.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Edison Memorial United Methodist Church, 10 E. Church Street, Milan with the Rev. Dale W. Thomas officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held at a later date at Milan Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com

