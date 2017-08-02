Chuck Slone

He was born on June 15, 1958 in McDowell, KY to Bremen and Dora Jean (Childers) Slone.

Chuck graduated from EHOVE and had worked for Mayflower, New Horizons, Janesville, Eureka Coach and most recently for the Village of Greenwich.

He helped people as much as he could, and was a friend to everyone who knew him. Chuck loved to play guitar, enjoyed auto body work, and liked to fish.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brenda (Johnson); son Randy “Clyde” Widener; several grandchildren; parents, Bremen and Dora Jean Slone; sister, Veronica Slone; brother, Rodney (Cindy) Slone; brother-in-laws, John (Ava) Johnson, Donnie (Tina) Johnson and Sonny (Donna) Johnson; sister-in-laws, Diane Owens and Mary Slone; many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his brother Darwin Slone.

There will be no services. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.