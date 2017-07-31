Susan R. St. Clair

She was born on October 25, 1958 in Port Clinton, OH to Dennis E. and Joyce A. (Arnold) St. Clair. She was a 1976 graduate of Port Clinton High School and she earned a B.S. in Marketing from Ohio University, Athens, OH.

Susan worked previously as the marketing director for ComCast in Ft. Wayne, IN for 10 years and then as a sales representative in advertising for the Norwalk Reflector for over 10 years, before retiring for health reasons. Susan had a creative, artistic flare which was reflected in her love for music, gardening, needlework, painting, and decorating for the different seasons of the year. She enjoyed road trips with her family and she enjoyed traveling abroad, including to Scotland, Ireland, and England.

Susan is survived by her loving family, parents, Dennis & Joyce St. Clair, sister, Jennifer (Gary) Walterbusch, brothers, Mark (Jolene) St. Clair, Jeffrey (Judy) St. Clair, and Scott (Judy) St. Clair, many aunts & uncles, many nieces & nephews, and her dog; faithful companion, Dewey.

Memorial services for Susan will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 05, 2017 at the Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH with visitation one hour prior from 12. to 1 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Susan may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family @www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

