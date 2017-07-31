Charles P. “Phil” Leak

He was born July 30, 1930 in Willard, Ohio, to the late Corwin A. and Julia I. (Grimmer) Leak. Phil was a 1948 graduate of North Fairfield High School, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Phil was the founder of the Phil Leak Company of Norwalk, Ohio. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #711, American Legion Post # 706, North Fairfield, Elks Lodge #730, and Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, motocross, flying, and he especially enjoyed animals.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean E. (Bedell) Leak of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Michael A. (Kathleen) Leak of Norwalk, Ohio, Terri A. (Herb) Snyder of Norwalk, Ohio, and Lorri J. Shane of Norwalk, Ohio. Phil is also survived by his grandchildren, Cori (Charlie) Hoyt, Chelsey (Dr. Kevin) Kerchansky, Orre (Andriana) Shane, Oakley Shane, and Cassidy Leak, by his great grandchildren, Camden, Alex, Keelyn, Odin, Hailey, and Caiden, by his brother, John (Ethel) Leak of New York, and by his sister, Ann Henning of Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Phil was preceded in death by his son, Jon P. Leak in 1996, and by his Step Mother, Olive Leak. Friends may call on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./

NR08012017