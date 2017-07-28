She was born June 22, 1951 in Springfield, OH to the late Harold Estil Murphy and Senna Elizabeth (Brickey) Murphy. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She adored her children and grandchildren. She was also extremely social and friendly with everyone she came in contact with. She would literally give a stranger the shirt off of her back.

She is survived by her children, Smokie Stewart of Norwalk, Kimberley Stewart of Norwalk, Bobby Stewart of Bellevue; step-children, Theresa Manson of Bucyrus, Connie McKerahan of Elyria; eight grandchildren and many countless others who referred to her as Grandma Mary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Stewart Sr.; children, Mary Stewart, Roy Stewart and Audrey Hibbard; sister, Linda Murphy; brothers, James Murphy and Harold Murphy.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Maple City Church of God, 79 East Main Street, Norwalk with Pastor Kenny Conley officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR07292017