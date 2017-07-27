Michael Ray Conrad

His work and hobbies often revolved around one another as he spent many years driving the countryside. In his travels he tried to incorporate as many interesting places, friends, and family as possible.

Mike is survived by his wife, Bonny Moore, of Monroeville, Ohio. His children Ron (Tracy) Heyman, of Bellevue, Ohio, Chris (Emily) Heyman, of Willard, Ohio, and Brandy (Jason) Forman, of Winchester, Ohio. By his brother, Gene (Regina) Conrad, by his sisters, Teresa (Larry) Scott, and Debra Conrad, by several nieces and nephews who meant the world to him; Shawn, Kara , Melissa, Tyler, Ashley, Ebony and his 9 grandchildren, who were also a huge part of his heart.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

" I want everyone to remember me for who I was to them" - Mike Conrad

Memorial contributions may be made to the "Michael Conrad Memorial Fund"

Firelands Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 8005, Bellevue, Oh 44811

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR07282017