Carol Ann Manfull

Carol loved living on the family farm on Hartland Center Road where she grew up and spent most of her life. As a young girl she had a passion for 4-H and horseback riding and was an incredible athlete. After high school she earned a master’s degree in education. She was an educator in Colorado, California and Ohio for over 42 years. She taught at Western Reserve for the last 26 years of her teaching career where she influenced countless lives with her caring and nurturing teaching style. The last few years of her life was spent in Las Vegas, Nevada where she lived with her beloved pug, Sammy.

Carol will be missed dearly and loved forever. Her boys will be planning a celebration of life in Ohio in early October 2017 to remember and celebrate her wonderful life with her family and friends. Details for the celebration will follow shortly.

NR07282017