Richard “Dick” Lawrence

He was born August 25, 1961 in Norwalk, Ohio. He was a carpenter for many years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed logging, hunting and spending time with his dogs, Nugent and Sadie, and grand-dogs, Kato and Sasha. He was active and the current President of the Izaak Walton League’s Monroeville-Huron County Chapter, and current 2nd Vice President of the Ohio Izaak Walton League of America and was a firearms enthusiast and enjoyed hunting prairie dogs.

He is survived by his daughters, Kaylee (Dale Garman) Lawrence of Norwalk and Tara (Matt) Kluding of Milan; father, Dean A. Lawrence of Norwalk; sister, Carolyn (Roscoe) Loose of Republic; fiancé, Debbi Arnold of Norwalk; grandchildren, Vernon, Conrad and Ivy Kluding; nephew, Scott (Heather) Andres and their children, Nathan and Adam.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia L. (Nabring) Lawrence in 2012; and sister, Ruth Ann Boyce.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Chaplain Jane Ann Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Hester Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Ohio Izaak Walton League Scholarship Fund.

