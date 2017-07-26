Iverna A. Fallecker

She was born August 20, 1929 in Kimball, Ohio to the late Clemith L. and Edna (Hurborn) Duffett. She lived in Norwalk all of her life and was an active member of the Norwalk Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed teaching vegetarian cooking classes, and played the organ for various hospitals, Gaymont Nursing Center and the Ohio Veterans Home Alzheimer’s unit. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, walking, sewing, needle work, water color painting and making quilts for her family.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Chuck) Gross of Norwalk, John K. Joseph of CA, David (Theresa) Joseph of Norwalk, Forrest (Rose) Joseph of VA and Penny Huges of VA, Elva Werts of PA, Shirley Fallecker of PA, Ray Fallecker of PA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Clarice Mason of Bellevue, Shirley Thanasiu of Fremont, Melvin Duffett of Greensprings, Clemith Duffett of Castalia, Patricia Liles of Lakewood and Charles Marietta of Norwalk; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Sugar and two cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Raymond I. Fallecker in 1990; brother, John Duffet; sister, Barbara Blystone.

Friends may call Sunday from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

