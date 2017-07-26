Eva Jeanette Kissel

She was born August 30, 1930 to Bert and Bertha (nee Starkey) Carnahan and had been a lifelong resident of the Willard/rural Greenwich areas. Eva attended Willard High School and graduated from the class of 1948. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was known for her beautiful cakes, oil paintings, cooking, gardening and letters written to all that she knew. She was best known, however, for her warm smile and love of people and nature.

Eva was a member of The Foundation Church in Norwalk.

Eva is survived by her daughters, Debby Olenek of Sandusky and Vicky (Mike) Kegyes of Willard; three grandsons, Derek Olenek of Sandusky, First Lieutenants James and Kerri Kegyes of USAF-Montana and Michael Kegyes of Willard and former daughter-in-law, Diane Weaver of Venice, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000, Virgil K. Kissel, whom she married October 21, 1948; son, Kenneth E. Kissel; two sisters, Gertha Kissel and Ruth Laser and two brothers, Corwin “Bob” Carnahan and James Carnahan.

Friends may call between 11-1:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2017 at The Foundation Church, 87A West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857 where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bob Hudberg officiating. Following a short luncheon at the church, burial will take place at 3:30 pm in Edwards Grove Cemetery on Edwards Road, Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to The Foundation Church Building Fund, or to the donor’s favorite charity. Eastman Funeral Home in Greenwich is honored to serve the Kissel family and condolences to her family may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

