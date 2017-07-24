Theresa Jane (Fields) Garman

She was born in Bellevue to the late Joseph and Theresa (Bucheit) Fields.

Theresa attended Immaculate Conception School and Bellevue Senior High School. She worked at the A. Ruffing Store in Bellevue and was a homemaker. She was a volunteer worker for Bellevue Fish and Loaves, for St. John's Lutheran Church, Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, and for her children's class rooms.

Theresa was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for 60 years. She worked on the Altar Committee for 25 years, was Chairman of the Evangelism and Outreach Program, and served on the Church Council. Theresa and her husband were Sunday Greeters for the church and she was a Lay Reader for many years. Theresa worked on two picture directories for the church book. She was a dedicated, loyal member of St. John's, loved her church, and all the many people she worked with.

Theresa loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and baking. She always attended all the things her husband was involved with as the CEO of Bellevue Terminal Federal Credit Union, now Firelands Federal Credit Union. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and especially dancing. They spent 20 years of their retirement in Fort Myers, Fla.

Theresa was a loving mother to her three children and their spouses, and a loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always loved babysitting for her grandchildren.

On May 7, 1948, she married her loving husband, Ivan J. Garman. They were married 65 years until his passing in February 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Kae Houle (William) of Bellevue; sons, Gary Ivan Garman of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and David Eugene Garman (Darlene) of Bellevue; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Chris) Wells; Amy (Todd) DeWitt; Amber (Dr. Craig) Jarrett; David Aaron (Gloria) Garman; and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Dylan DeWitt; Mitchell and Madison Wells; Hadley, Emme, Elle, Hayes, and Eden Jarrett; and Gwenyeth Garman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Agnes Walters and Virginia Wolf; and brothers, Joe, Raymond, and Robert Fields.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St,. Bellevue, where a funeral will take place at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue City Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church; Fish and Loaves Emergency Food Pantry (PO Box 121, Bellevue, Ohio 44811); or a charity of the donor's choice.

