Paul A. Bowers

He was born October 2, 1924 in Townsend Township, Ohio to Ward & Bessie (Debo) Bowers. He graduated from Margaretta High School in 1942 and served our country in the Army during World War II. Until his retirement in 1985, he worked as a machine adjustor at GE and had been a member of the IAM & AW Union.

Paul was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where he had sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served on church council. He served on the Boards of Aging for Huron County and District 5 in Mansfield. He was a member of Four County Young at Heart and had served as President there. Paul enjoyed music; he sang in the Golden Tones and was a KaZoo Band director. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1610 in Port Clinton and a lifetime member of Nugents Canal Yacht Club, where he had served as Past Commodore, Secretary, Blue Gavel, and Chaplin.

On April 17, 1948 he married Sarah (Snyder) and she preceded him in death on June 19, 1999. Then December 20, 2003 he married Orwen (Weaver) Sieger-Bowers and she survives in Bellevue. Also surviving are his daughters: Lynda (Steven) Morgan of Genoa; Patricia (Perry) Indorf of Wooster; Paula (Robert) Young of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Robert (Cathy) Morgan, Timothy (Nicki Wilson-Morgan) Morgan, Nichole Tipple, Joshua (Amanda) Tipple, Reneé (Aaron) Huffman; fourteen great-grandchildren; four step-sons: Michael (Donna) Sieger of Whitewater, Wisconsin; David (Janine) Sieger of Carroll, Ohio; Mark (Maria) Sieger of Madison, Wisconsin; James (Reneé Behrendt) Sieger of Bellevue; and his sisters: Fran Mosser of Bellevue and Melba Bradshaw of Clyde.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sarah; brothers: Donald Bowers (killed in Iwo Jima) and Franklin Bowers; and twin granddaughters in infancy.

