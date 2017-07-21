logo

David M. Miller

PLYMOUTH — David M. Miller, age 62, resident of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Willows of Willard Care Center. He was born on December 1, 1954 in Jackson, Ohio to the late Warren and Zella (Ousley) Miller and had been an area resident the majority of his life. He was a 1973 graduate of Willard High School and was employed with the former Mayflower Vehicle Systems in Norwalk. David enjoyed tinkering on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Lynn (Wolfe) Miller; two children, Ryan (Danielle) Miller of Bay View, OH, and Holly Miller of Ontario, OH; three grandchildren, Mark and Hope Miller, and Autumn Newsome; one sister, Martha (John) Meade of Willard; five brothers, Ed (Gail) Miller of Londonderry, OH, Earnie (Carol)Miller of Shelbyville, KY, Roma (Brenda) Miller of Willard, Clyde (Donna) Miller of Shelbyville, KY, and Ronnie Miller of Willard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM where the funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM with Reverend Ricky Branham officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

