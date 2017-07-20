Pricilla M. Tremmel

She was born October 23, 1941 in Powell, Wyoming to the late Ernest and Lupe (Chavez) Lucero. She was raised in Billings, MT and was a graduate of Hardin High School. She moved to Los Angeles and married Jack Tremmel then moved to Sandusky, Ohio to begin raising their family. Moved to Norwalk in 1975 and attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, enjoyed golfing and yard work. She was an auto-supply store owner in Norwalk for over 40 years.

She is survived by her step-mother, Elia Chadwick of Colorado; children, Martin (Joy) Tremmel of Lexington and Sharon (Greg) Tordoff of Powell, OH; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, Diane, Paul, Betty, Judy, Donna and Bonita.

She was preceded in death by her children’s father, John “Jack” Tremmel in 2005; son, Milton in infancy; and her sister, Mollie Sparhawk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Settlement Road, Norwalk with the Rev. Ted Miller officiating, where a reception will follow in the parish hall. Private interment will be held at a later date at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation in care of the Pricilla Tremmel Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 209, Richwood, OH 43344-0209.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR07212017