Norman J. Hanko

He was born on June 24, 1939 in Lorain, OH, to the late Louis and Anna (Balint) Hanko Sr., and has lived in the Wakeman area since 1955. He was a 1957 graduate of Wakeman High School. He went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1962 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Norm also served in the National Guard. In 1965 he married Kathleen Lynch.

He was a lifelong farmer and was well known in the area as a Certified Crop Advisor. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and was the Young Farmer of the Year in 1970, and an avid conservationist. He was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Wakeman, served as Eucharistic Minister, and played a pivotal role in the remodeling of the church.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, three sons, Robert (Susan) Hanko, Michael (Cheryl) Hanko, and William (Jocelyn) Hanko, all of Wakeman, six grandchildren, Erica, Jody, Claire, Blake, Mallory, and Meredith Hanko, sister Anita (Norm) Guiher, of Wakeman, a brother Gerald (Jan) Hanko, of New London, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Louis Hanko Jr.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 at the St. Mary's Church Social Hall on Main Street in Wakeman. A Mass will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Church. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Marys Church or the Wakeman Library.

NR07212017