logo

no avatar
obituary

Cloyd E. Purtee

• Today at 5:30 PM

NORWALK — Cloyd E. Purtee, 74, of Norwalk, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2017 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born on February 6, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Violet (Gregg) Purtee. Cloyd was a US Air Force Veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War. He worked as an instrument mechanic for the Gulf Refinery and Toledo Edison before retiring in 1998. Cloyd was a long-time volunteer fireman for the city of Northwood and he enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, BINGO, and going to the casino.

Cloyd is survived by his wife, Donna Jenkins; daughter, Debbie Hoffman, DVM; step children, Debra (Brian) Pflieger, Dawn (Dave) Baker, Denise Doughty, Donita (Gary) Evans, David (Larua) Myers, Wayne (Michelle) Jenkins, Jodie Lynch, Ernest (Stephanie) Jenkins; grandchildren, Brandon, Alexa, Luke; great granddaughter, Lailah; siblings, Zella Wells, Juanita Danko, John Purtee; many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Martha.

Friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

www.egglestonmeinert.com

NR07212017