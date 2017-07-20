Cloyd E. Purtee

He was born on February 6, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Violet (Gregg) Purtee. Cloyd was a US Air Force Veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War. He worked as an instrument mechanic for the Gulf Refinery and Toledo Edison before retiring in 1998. Cloyd was a long-time volunteer fireman for the city of Northwood and he enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, BINGO, and going to the casino.

Cloyd is survived by his wife, Donna Jenkins; daughter, Debbie Hoffman, DVM; step children, Debra (Brian) Pflieger, Dawn (Dave) Baker, Denise Doughty, Donita (Gary) Evans, David (Larua) Myers, Wayne (Michelle) Jenkins, Jodie Lynch, Ernest (Stephanie) Jenkins; grandchildren, Brandon, Alexa, Luke; great granddaughter, Lailah; siblings, Zella Wells, Juanita Danko, John Purtee; many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Martha.

Friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

NR07212017