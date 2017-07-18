Stephen N. Bowen

Born on August 9, 1935 in Norwalk, Ohio, Steve graduated from Norwalk High School and continued his education, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Trinity College in Connecticut. He had a successful career in public relations, marketing and communication with The East Ohio Gas Company, Lubrizol Corporation, TRW, NCR and Northern Telecom.

Steve enjoyed reading, music, sailing, railroads, sharing life experiences and had a lifelong passion for learning. He was dedicated to community service and gave time unselfishly to the Huron Dial-a-Ride, Meals on Wheels, the Huron Historical Society, the Norwalk Alumni Association and the Chaska Beach Lot Owners Association.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Sennett); 7 children - Barbara Husty (Karl) of Vermilion, OH; H. Stephen (Kathy) of Hayes, VA; Susan Arvin (Tim) of Indianapolis, IN; Charles (Lisa) of Warren, MI; Christopher (Nikki) of Sagamore Hills, OH; David of Pittsburgh, PA; Geoffrey (Linn) of Chagrin Falls, OH; daughters-in-law Cathleen Bowen (Burke), Linda Reid (Cole);12 grandchildren – Jennifer, Jacqueline, Laura, Emily, Rebecca, Hannah, Charles, Stephen, Connor, Annie, Elizabeth and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Stephen and Mary P. Bowen and his sister Barbara Plummer.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Norwalk on Monday July 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to either the Huron Community Services Dial-a-Ride or The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.

NR07192017