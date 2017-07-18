Marvin Wheeler

Marvin was born on Ridge Road, North Fairfield, Ohio to the late Milo and Bernice Wheeler. He was the only of the family of four children.

He is survived by his children: Tina Miller, Kissimmee, Fla.; Scott and Mary Wheeler, Lamont, Wash.; Ken and Tonia Bergstedt, Norwalk; and Bill and Tami Carew, Lakeland, Fla. Marvin had 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Judy Chandler, of Fla., and Audry Ricketts, of Ill.

He was preceded in death bu his parents and his sister, Delores Minniear, of Ohio.

Marvin wore the proud title of Ohio farmer all his life. In recent years his farming skills were shared with his family in Florida and Washington. Traveling from Florida to Ohio and Washington kept him on the move.

Marvin leaves behind a legacy of hard work, nose to the grind stone, take care of your own, oh yes, and politics. Lol. He will be missed by his family and his many friends in Ohio, Washington, Florida and all points in between.

Services will be held at a later date.

