logo

no avatar
obituary

Wayne Martin Shupp

• Today at 5:39 PM

WILLARD — Wayne Martin Shupp, age 65, of Willard, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 10, 1952 to Roy E. and Doris A. (Ackard) Shupp. He was co-owner and operator of Shupp's American Hardware and retired from the Willard Water Dept. He had spent numerous years as a member of the Willard Fire Dept and Willard Rescue Squad. He was a man with knowledge that worked on many different kinds of jobs and he could fix anything. Wayne was a loving husband, Dad and friend that will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Judy (Sukola) Shupp, whom he married on April 26, 1985; daughter, Corinthia Shupp; son, Wyatt Shupp; grandson Jax; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Shupp and parents-in-law, Joseph D. and Ruth E. Sukola.

"No farewell words were spoken, no time to say good-bye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why."

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or Stein Hospice. Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR07182017