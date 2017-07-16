Gail William Straight

Gail was born April 17, 1923 in Wadestown, W.Va, son of the late William and Lillie Straight .

He retired as a Pump Engineer for Sun Pipe Line of Toledo, OH. Prior to his employment at Sun Pipe Line he was a truck driver for Fahey Pipe Line of W.V. He was a faithful member of the New London Church of Christ. His hobbies included fishing in his own pond on his farm as well as Lake Erie. He also enjoyed repairing equipment for friends and neighbors and gardening. He was generous with his time and his heart.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Maxine Straight (nee Bartug) who prior to her passing in 2014 celebrated their 70 year anniversary

He is survived by his 4 sons, Robert Straight of Dayton Beach, FL, William (Shirley) Straight of Berlin Heights, OH, Terry (Barbara) Straight of Milford, DE, and Larry (Charlene) Straight of Washington, PA; 11 grandchildren, Robin, Bobby, Billy, Michael, Rachel, Andrew, Michelle, Patty, Tony, Danielle and Keith; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lillie (nee Groff) Straight; sisters, Marjorie Zelic, Addie Mae McVicker, and Madge Hostutler and a brother, Thomas Straight.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, details to follow.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.

Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.

