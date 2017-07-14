Linda (Nickoli) Sparr

She loved flowers, horses, motorcycle rides, country living and anything outdoors. Most of all, she loved her friends and family. Linda and her husband, Dan are auxiliary members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 12-5, often participating in poker runs and other fund raisers to help veterans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Florence Nickoli and brother, James Nickoli.

Linda is survived by her husband, Dan Sparr; sister, Sharon Betschman (husband Bill); brother, Richard Nickoli (wife Nancy); sister-in-law, Pat Nickoli; daughters, Heather (Osborn) Johnson (husband Tom), Shannon Sparr; sons, Aaron Osborn (wife Anita), Danny Sparr (wife Sandy); grandchildren, Alec, Allie, Ana, Austin, Casey, Cody, Jasmine, Joshua, Kamie, Kasey, Keenen, Kelsee, Mariah, Sydney; great-grandchild, Aaliyah and dear friend and niece, Cindi Nickoli.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 from 5-8 pm at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 am with Pastor Bob Hudburg officiating. Burial will follow in Nineveh Cemetery in Greenwich. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR07152017