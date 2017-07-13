Linda Reese

She was born December 10, 1953 in Willard to the late Raymond and Lucille (Judson) Trushel. Linda was a housekeeper at Country Hearth Inn and was a member of the Willard American Legion, Eagles and VFW. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, spending time with family, and taking care of others. Linda was first married to Arthur Warren then later to John Reese Jr.

She is survived by 5 brothers: Mike Trushel of Willard, Joe Trushel of Howell, IN, Steve Trushel of Kalamazoo, MI, Doug Trushel of Willard and Scott Trushel of MI. Stepchildren: Danny and Randy Warren, Debbie Alsept, Heather Priest, Valerie Warren, and step grandchildren she raised as children: Alyssa Nenzoski, Mellisha Reese, Jackie Stephens, Danny Alsept and Amber Czupi. She had numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brother: Jimmy Trushel, Sister: Raeann “Bones” Trushel and stepson: Tim Warren.

Friends may call Friday, July 14, 2017 from 6-8 PM at the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio 44890. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.Lindseykocher.com.

