Dorothy L. Doan

She was born October 20, 1923 in Willard to the late Chester and Christine (Davis) Franklin. Mrs. Doan was a graduate of Willard High School, class of 1941 and was a beautician at her own shop and worked at Pioneer Rubber. She was a very loving mother and cherished the time she spent with her family. Mrs. Doan was known for her big heart and generosity, loved the Lord and will be truly missed.

Mrs. Doan was married to Maynard D. Doan who preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by her son: Franklin Doan of Steuben, 2 daughters: Francine (Larry) Smith of Plymouth and Cynthia (Mike) Dorion Plymouth. 3 grandchildren: Stephanie (Jeff) Herron of Dublin, Cortney (Jeremy) Dalton of Westerville and Steven Dorion of Plymouth, 4 great grandchildren: Brooke and Nick Herron and Jackson and Corynn Dalton. She was preceded in death by daughter: Barbara Doan, granddaughter: Lynn Smith, Brother: Chester “Bud” Franklin and sister: Muriel Goodwin.

Friends may call Sunday, July 16, 2017 6-8 PM and Monday 10:00 AM until the time of the at 11:00 AM at the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio 44890. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. Memorial Contributions to Ronald McDonald House or Victory Kitchen of Sandusky through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made atwww.Lindseykocher.com.

NR07142017