Tara Marie Robarge

She graduated from Liberty High School; was accredited as an STNA and worked at Autumn Woods, Omni Manor and Brierfield Nursing Homes. Her desire was to become a Registered Nurse.

She was a free-spirited person with an infectious laugh and was a joy to be around. She was a very intelligent young woman, enjoyed being with her family and friends; and was a very loving and caring person.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Alex Collins and Aunt Amy Huffman. She is survived by her parents: John Robarge and Pattie Valentich, and step sister Vanessa Valentich of Liberty Township, Ohio; grandparents: Haldon and Margie Robarge of Uniontown, Ohio; and Mary Collins of Girard, Ohio; aunt and uncles: Jim and Lisa Robarge of Canton, Ohio and Pam (Robarge) Burns of North Canton, Ohio; Kathy (Collins) O’Connell of Beverly Hills, Florida, Sandy (Collins) Palmer and Timothy Collins of Girard, Ohio; great aunts and uncles: Ike and Barbara (Robarge) Eisenhauer of Toledo, Ohio; Gary and Ruth (Robarge) Mayer of Fredericksburg, Texas; Paul and Diane Robarge of Sylvania, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 22, 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 349 Lindy Lane NW, North Canton, Ohio, with Pastor Haldon Robarge officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Tara’s complete obituary may also be viewed at www.blackstonefuneralhome,com

Those wishing to express their fondest memories and condolences may do so at www.blackstonefuneral.com Her care has been entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home, Girard, Ohio.

NR07132017