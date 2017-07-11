Patricia Ann Ott Perkins

She was born April 30, 1938 in Monroeville, Ohio to William and Florence Ott. Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Monroeville High School, then graduated from the St. Vincent School of Nursing in Toledo. Later she received her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Patricia worked in nursing at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor and St. Luke’s Hospital in Marquette. She also had worked in Real Estate.

Raised on a farm in Peru Township, Ohio she called Ann Arbor home for most of her life, where she enjoyed local events through the University of Michigan. Her interests included fashion and theatrical performances, art, ethnic foods and travel. Patricia was a kind and compassionate sole and was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church.

A dear friend to many, she was a loving mother and is survived by her two children, Phillip and Michael.

Graveside services for the family will be held in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville is assisting the family with the services.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

