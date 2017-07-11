He was born February 12, 1947 in Bellevue to Robert and Lunetta (Brininger) Williams. He attended Bellevue schools and had worked for Bellevue Manufacturing for 25 years. He had attended St. Paul's UCC in Bellevue and was a member of the Bellevue Eagles.

Butch is survived by his brother, LaMar Williams of Bellevue; nieces: Denise (Fred) Mock of Willard; Melissa (Chuck) McClenathan of Bellevue; Mandy (Mark) Glantz of Napoleon; nephew: David (Julie) Stieber of Wadsworth; great nieces and nephews: Trey, Trent, Ted, Ellie, Marissa, Taylor, and Talon; and a brother-in-law, David Stieber of Huron.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his sisters: Marlene Stieber and Marilyn Williams.

Visitation will be 10-11:00am Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. His funeral service will follow at 11:00am on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Justin Jump officiating. Burial will be in York Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa Glandorf Rd # 3, Ottawa, OH 45875.

