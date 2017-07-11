Leroy Kenneth 'Lee' Borsick

Lee was born in Sandusky, Ohio, July 14, 1927, to Loretta (Mace) and August Borsick. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the Battalion Personnel Division in Paris, France, and was honorably discharged Feb. 26, 1947.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio, Pastor Bob Hudberg, of The Foundation Church, will officiate. Inurnment will be at Sand Hill Cemetery, Sandusky, Ohio.

