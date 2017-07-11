Gerlene Adams

She is survived by her husband, Ivan D. Adams, whom she married on January 5, 1951; son, Jeff (Linda) Adams of Willard; a daughter, Sandra Adams of Willard; 2 granddaughters, Crystal (Matt) McDonald of Willard, Shannon (Andy) Oberlander of Clyde; a grandson, Eric (Tierrany) Adams of Shelby; and 13 great grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Mary) Hall of Willard.

Gerlene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Allan Wayne Adams; brother, Arnold Hall; 2 sisters, Joyce Caudill and Inez Dials; 2 infant brothers.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Church of God. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR07122017