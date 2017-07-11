Donna J. Hicks

She was born on November 29, 1947 in Kenton, Ohio to Ezra and Trilby (Ousley) Hicks. Donna was a 1965 Willard High School graduate and went onto graduate from Bowling Green State University in 1969. She then received her Master's Degree in education at Oakland University in Michigan. Her entire teaching career was in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Donna enjoyed bowling, traveling, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Willard.

Donna is survived by her mother, Trilby (Ousley) Hicks; brother, David (Nancy) Hicks of North Fairfield; a niece, Dawn (Wayne) Fryback of Ashland; a nephew, Matthew (Mary Ana) Hicks of Vermilion; 5 great nephews, Braiden Hicks, Chase Hicks, Cole Hicks, Nathan Fryback, and Adam Fryback.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ezra Hicks.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Willard with Rev. Darlene Robinson officiating. Burial will following in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Willard. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR07122017