Rhodsey Mosley

Mr. Mosley is survived by wife: Terry (Emley) Mosley who he married September 1, 1973. 2 daughters: Jessica Mosley and LeAnne Mosley, both of Willard. 2 grandchildren: Corrin Gettys of Willard and Aiden Mosley of Willard whom Rhodsey was very much like a father for him. 2 brothers: Bill (Becky) Kidd of Willard, and Garry (Tina) Mosley of Bellevue. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Floyd Bolen and 2 sisters: Vernale McClimans and Marzel Vance.

Friends may call Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio 44890. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in theGreenwood Cemetery, Willard. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cancer Services of Sandusky through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made atwww.Lindseykocher.com.

NR07112017