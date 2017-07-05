David S. Howk Sr.

David was born on April 4, 1970 in Sandusky, Ohio to Terry and Evelyn (Osteen) Howk. He served his country in the United States Navy. Afterward, he married Michelle Leimeister, in 1999. He worked in Sandusky for Canton Stevedoring on the coal docks as an operator for 10 years. David loved his family, spending time outdoors, hunting for mushrooms, doing gun shows, and Highlander events.

David is survived by his loving wife, Michelle (Mickey); daughter, Makayla Howk; sons, David (DJ) S. Howk Jr. and Mitchell Howk. Also surviving are his father and step mother, Terry Lee (Marsha) Howk; his mother, Evelyn Magwood; sister, Linda (Wade) Sharp, step brothers, Mike (Amy) Knittle and Matt (Krista) Knittle; and his best buddy since preschool, Duke Horwedel. He is preceded in death by his grandparents William and Jeanette (Miller) Howk and Dr. Wentworth and Kate (Goodson) Osteen.

A memorial service is scheduled for Noon on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, Ohio with Pastor Ann Marshall officiating. Meal will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David’s life. Please view and sign David’s condolence page at www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com.

