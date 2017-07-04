Donna J. Orofino

Donna was born on August 7, 1949 in Norwalk, OH to the late Raymond F. and Anna C. (Smith) Perry.

Donna was a graduate of the 1967 class of St. Paul High School. She also graduated from Elyria School of Cosmetology and the Woodridge Institute of Interior Design. She was formerly employed by Flooring America as an interior designer. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed interior decorating, sketching, painting, collecting antiques, traveling and holiday gatherings with her family.

Donna is survived by her husband, Frank C. Orofino of Sandusky; sons, Trenton DeWalt (Lisa Uncapher) of Pennsylvania and Mark Orofino of New Jersey; daughter, Dawn (John) Skelley of New Jersey; grandchildren, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Anthony and Ethan DeWalt, Erin Skelley and Madison Orofino; sister, Carol (Jack) Harpst of Norwalk; mother-in-law, Geraldine Orofino of New Jersey; nieces, Jacqueline (Mark) Sindlinger and Kathleen (Daniel) Holtz; nephew, Rick (Heather) Perry and special friends, Bob (Connie) Behrens and Larry (Jan) Mingus.

In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Perry, Jr. and nephew Dale Perry.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Donna’s memory may do so to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to one’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

NR07052017