Curt was born in Ironton, Ohio on November 22, 1934. He grew up in Galion, Ohio, and graduated from The Ohio State University, where he received a Degree in Geology and was active in ROTC, the Tumbling Squad, and was a cheerleader for Woody Hayes.

Curt worked as a Stock Broker. He also worked at IBM, Landmark, and Farm Bureau. He also served in the US Army for two years. He loved cars, traveling on backroads, and listening to Old Time radio stations. He enjoyed going up to the family farm in Monroeville and he and Susie were former members of Catawba Island Club. Curt and Susie volunteered at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Riverside United Methodist Church in Upper Arlington and participated in their choir and in their weekly Bible Study, and was active in the Upper Arlington Senior Center.

While a patient in Riverside Methodist Hospital in 1976, he met his Susie, who was one of his nurses. They married a year later and were lovebirds- always together. He loved and adored her. They traveled through Ohio and the eastern states on Curt’s Honda Goldwing motorcycle. They loved going to The Greenbrier Resort and sailing on Crystal Cruises.

Curt will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Monroeville, Ohio, in Susan’s family plot. His family wants to thank the Arlington Court nurses and staff for all of their care over the past six months, as well as Ohio Health Hospice. Graveside services will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, July 6th by the First Presbyterian Church, Norwalk, Ohio. Curt will be missed by family and by all who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted by the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.

NR07052017