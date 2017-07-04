Arthur W. Hansen

He was born January 14, 1933 in Flat Rock to Walter J. & Mabel M. (Bordner) Hansen. Art graduated from Thompson High School in 1951 and served our country in the US Navy. He was a life-long farmer and was a member of Zion UCC, Fireside. He enjoyed baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians.

Art is survived by his siblings: Pauline Joseph of Mahopac, NY; Charles (Jeanette) Hansen of Clyde; Howard (Mary Ellen) Hansen of Greenfield, MA; Iola (William) Debolt of Galion; Marjorie Hansen of Bellevue; Marilyn (Frank) McLain of St. Mary's; Carolyn Thiede of Columbus; and Evelyn Gilbert of Milan; many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Cecil Hansen.

Visitation will be 4-7:00pm Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. His funeral service will be 11:00am Friday, July 7 at Zion United Church of Christ, Fireside with Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Attica-Venice Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Zion UCC, Fireside.

NR07052017