Anita A. Heyl

Born in Norwalk in 1933, she lived most of her life in the Monroeville area, moving to Norwalk in 1996, and to Sandusky in 2014. She was a 1951 graduate of Monroeville High School. She was employed at the Sandusky Periodical Publishing Company in 1951, and Northern Ohio Telephone Company in the 1960's in Norwalk. She liked sewing, crocheting, dancing, playing cards, animals, birds and ceramics. She was married to her husband Robert on May 26, 1953 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroeville, Ohio. Anita was a previous member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Norwalk, Ohio.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Jo Ann) Heyl IV, of South Lyon, Michigan, David (Kimberly) Heyl, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, by her daughters, Diana (Paul) Efaw, of Monroeville, Ohio, Maryann (Eric) Iffland, of Sylvania, Ohio, Joanne (Todd) Davis, of Portage, Michigan. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Sandy) Walton, by her grandchildren, Tianna, Brianna, Arianna, Tony, Tara, Skyler, Corinne, Aaron, Grace, and Zane, by 2 great grandchildren, and 2 great step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Heyl was preceded in death by her husband in 2012, by 4 grandchildren; Kari, Cole, Tyler, and Christy, by her parents, Arthur and Mable Walton, and by her brother, Richard Walton and sister- in-law Ann Walton of Monroeville.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home 98 W. Main Street Norwalk, Ohio. Interment will be St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate.

Contributions can be made in Anita’s memory, to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com

