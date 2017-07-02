Marcia Kay Grose

Marcia was born July 22,1959 in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Clarence and Dorothy(Carry) Grose.

Marcia was a very active and fun loving person. She loved her family, friends, and beloved dog Snickers. She was a 1977 graduate of Western Reserve and EHOVE she later earned an associates degree from Bryant and Stratton. She lead a very busy and fulfilling life working and traveling. Marcia held an assortment of jobs in her life allowing her to meet many friends along the way. She was a bartender at the legendary Maple Tree, she worked for many years at Van Dresser, ACT in Iowa, Sunrise Co-op and her final place of employment was at the Huron County Clerk of Courts.

Marcia’s penchant for travel started young on camping trips to Michigan as a child and Disney trips with her parents. A few places she was able to enjoy included Aruba, an Alaskan cruise, Mexico, Wyoming and many, many bus trips with Norwalk Adventurers Club, her brothers and long time buddy Bruce.

Marcia enjoyed music and would bust out in song when triggered by a conversation or memory.

She loved working with stained glass and created many beautiful pieces that she would gift to others. She enjoyed tending to her flowers.

Marcia took great pride in her family and always supported her 14 nieces, nephews and 33 great nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of Norwalk First Presbyterian Church, Althea Chapter #438 of the Eastern Star, Monroeville, Ohio, a member of Norwalk Eagles #711, and had bowled for years in many different leagues around the area.

Marcia is survived by siblings, Duane (Teresa), Norwalk, Allan , Lafayette, IN, Terry, Norwalk, Malinda (Richard) Hansen, Ainsworth, IA and Tina (Barry) Bowens, Norwalk, the above mentioned nieces, nephews. and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, and brother-in-law Elaine and James Jr., Finley, Michelle Vartorella, and Linda Hardesty and a niece Tonia Noftz.

Visitation will be held at the Norwalk First Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 6-8 p.m, where an Eastern Star service will be held at 7:30 P.M.. A celebration of life will also be held at the church on July 8 at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon. Interment will follow at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family request that memorial contributions be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

