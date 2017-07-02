Born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1930, in Barberton, Ohio, she was called Pat all her life. She was a long time resident of Norwalk, Ohio, and retired from Kroger after 20 years. In 2011, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, and daughter, Lyn. We are comforted in knowing they are together again. Pat was a resident of the Browning Masonic Independent Living Community in Waterville since 2011, and we would like to thank the nurses and staff for all the care and comfort they have given over the years. She was content there.

Pat was devoted to her family, and loved by all who knew her. She was a wonderful hostess and cook, who welcomed everyone to her table with a smile, and a cup of coffee. Neighbors and friends were treated like family, and she cherished her family. She was sweet and gentle and stronger than she knew – a true caregiver to her daughter, and later her husband. She shared a special bond with her grandchildren, who loved her with all their hearts. For many years, Pat enjoyed traveling with Bill, her husband of 50+ years, and spending New Year’s Eve with their circle of friends. Her 4th of July parties were a family tradition, full of food and fun, drinks by the pool, and games on the lawn. The fireworks we watch this year will be a fitting tribute to her spirit and a celebration of her zest for life.

Pat is survived by her son, Randy (Amy) Fluck of Waterville, Ohio, by her grandson, Drew (Catherine) Fluck, granddaughter, Kate, and great grandson, Zeke Fluck, by her sister, Johan Kallenborn, sister in law, Agnes Jean Morrison, and by her nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals, 9501 Milan Road, Milan, Ohio 44846, or to Christie Lane School, 306 South Norwalk Road, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

