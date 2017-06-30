Richard Allen Winkler

He was born Jan. 2, 1931 in Huron. He grew up and lived in Norwalk and Willard until moving with two of his brothers, Lewis and Robert to Hemet, Cal. in the 1960s.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth (Winkler) Esker of Gibsonburg and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, James, Lewis, Robert, Harold, Alexander and Melvin Winkler; sisters Betty Cox, Lois Souslin Mann, Mary Taylor; and parents John Arthur and Martha Ellen (Sholes) Winkler.

Burial was next to his mother in Riverside Cemetery in Monroeville.

