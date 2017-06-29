Gerald “Jerry” L. Carpenter

He was born November 28, 1938 in Willard to the late Rolla and Martha (Schultz) Carpenter. Mr. Carpenter served in the Army reserves and was retired from RR. Donnelley. Jerry enjoyed watching sports on T.V. including his Browns and spending time outside with his great-grand children.

Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife: Jane Ann (Fellows) Carpenter, 2 daughters: Judy (John) Mizer of Willard and Janet (Earl) McCoy of Bangor, MI. 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: James “Jim” Carpenter and Paul (Alice) Carpenter, both of Willard along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Rolla and Martha Carpenter, 5 brothers: Robert, Raymond, Eugene, Philip and Everett Carpenter, and 2 sisters: Evelyn Johnston and Leona Zeigler.

Friends may call Monday, July 3, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard Street, Willard with the funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association through the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com

NR06302017