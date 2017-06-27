Ronald R. Olsen

He was born May 3, 1933 in Chicago to the now deceased Ralph and Nellie Jane (Jensen) Olsen. He graduated from Fenger High School in 1951. The start of his higher education began at St. Olaf College, where he received his bachelor's degree in 1955. He earned his master's degree from Purdue in 1957. He began teaching at Wittenberg University (1960-1966); then worked in the industry at Texas Gulf Sulfur Company in Aurora, NC for two years. In 1969 he graduated from the University of Virginia with this doctorate degree. He continued his passion for teaching chemistry at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; then moved to Ohio and spent 35 years at BGSU Firelands, where he was instrumental in beginning the nursing chemistry program. He retired from there in 2004.

Ron was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellevue. He loved his grandchildren. His retirement project was creating an outdoor oasis at his home in Bellevue. He always enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with his dogs. Another unique knack of his was his great wine and beer making.

On May 30, 1959 he married Patricia M. (Haynes). She survives in Bellevue. Also surviving are their three children: Daniel Olsen of Florida; Erik R. (Patty) Olsen of Hamilton, Montana; and Nancy E. (Grant) King of Raleigh, North Carolina; seven grandchildren: Brooke Keller Cerio; Crystal Kay Hobbs; Brooke Lee Hobbs; Matthew Alan Tronaas; Wade Marshall Olsen; Elizabeth King; James King; two great-grandchildren: Jayla Mae Stubbs and Gabriel Stubbs; and his siblings: David (Audrey) Olsen of St. Paul, Minnesota; William (Geri) Olsen of Webster, South Dakota; and Janice Duncan of Austin, Texas; many nieces and nephews also survive.

St. Paul wrote: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." So did Ron Olsen.

His memorial service will be 10:00am Monday, July 3, 2017 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St, Bellevue. Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com

NR06282017