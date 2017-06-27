Claude Henry Wilson

He is survived by his three children, Steve Wilson of Plymouth, Mark Wilson of Shelby, and Rita Gayle and Emery Back of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Lauren McClain, Steven Wilson II, Brianna and Aden Back; a great granddaughter, Maddilynn Stump; twin brother, Clyde Wilson of Willard and brother, Kenneth Wilson of Finney, VA; two sisters, Darlis Maxfield of Honaker, VA and Sue Wilson of Lebanon, VA.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia L. (Honaker) Wilson and a son, Ricky Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Willard Church of God. Funeral services will be held at the Willard Church of God on Friday at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, Ohio with Military Honors. Online condolences may be shared to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com