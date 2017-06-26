Betty J. Caudill

Born June 2, 1937 to Ivan and Madora Crouse, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Venice FL.

She is survived by her husband Beecher, son Rick (Upar) Crose , and step-son Todd (Traci) Caudill, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is also survived by three sisters and four brothers.

She was predeceased by her parents, one sister, and two brothers.

A celebration of life will be held Monday July 3 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, in lieu of flowers donations to First Baptist Church of Venice or Tidewell Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kays-Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services Venice Chapel.